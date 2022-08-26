GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.00. GDS shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 19,704 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

