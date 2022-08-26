Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

IT stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

