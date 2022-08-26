GamyFi Platform One Day Volume Reaches $104,548.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $43,596.36 and $104,548.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

