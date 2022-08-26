Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 800 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 248,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

