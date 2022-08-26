Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 853.9% in August

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a growth of 853.9% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 171,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

