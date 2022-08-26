Gaj Finance (GAJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $84.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $14,556.81 and $84.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00769214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016361 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
