Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.87.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.