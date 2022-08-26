Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.0314

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.12 million and $102,891.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,555,019 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

