Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.