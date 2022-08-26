Function X Trading Down 5.2% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $113.48 million and approximately $841,269.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

