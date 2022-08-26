Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 319,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,043. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

