Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

