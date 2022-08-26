Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of FRO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
