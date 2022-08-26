Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

