FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. FRMO has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.50.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

