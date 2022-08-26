Friendz (FDZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,253.00

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $246,925.50 and $43,253.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

