freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

freenet Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

