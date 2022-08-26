Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Franchise Group Stock Up 2.7 %

FRG stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 398,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,503. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

