Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 164,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,448. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

