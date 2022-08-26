Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fox Factory stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $17,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

