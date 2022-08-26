Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $3,906,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $811,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 14.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,419. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.