Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

FVI stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.22 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fortuna Silver Mines

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.