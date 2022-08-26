Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.06 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SEB Equities raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

