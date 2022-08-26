Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Forge Global stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

