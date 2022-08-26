FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 5% This Week

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $799.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

