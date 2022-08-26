Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,329,060.14 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

FLYW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

