Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,329,060.14 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.
  • On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.
  • On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

