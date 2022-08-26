Flux Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $819,355.35 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $819,355.35 and $403,682.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

