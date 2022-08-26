Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Fluor Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE FLR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 57.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,035.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 135.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.