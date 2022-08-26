Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FLR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 57.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,035.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 135.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

