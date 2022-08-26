FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the July 31st total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,428 shares of company stock valued at $83,125. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

FPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

