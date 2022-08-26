FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24. 904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 456,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in FLEX LNG by 140.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $10,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

