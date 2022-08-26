FLEX (FLEX) Price Tops $0.23

FLEX (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, FLEX has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One FLEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLEX has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLEX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

FLEX Profile

FLEX’s genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

Buying and Selling FLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.