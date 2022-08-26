Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
FGSGF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
