FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

