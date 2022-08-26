First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Shares Up 7.3%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 1,575,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,677,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.