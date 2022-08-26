First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 695.8% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 695.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter.

