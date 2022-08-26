First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 695.8% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 695.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.41.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
