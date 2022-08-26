First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 55.1% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 582.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 424,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 362,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,680. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.