First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.658 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

