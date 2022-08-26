First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FDT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.658 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
