FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 21,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 383,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

