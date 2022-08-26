Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $815,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,747,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.30. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,339. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $149.13 and a 52-week high of $192.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.61.

