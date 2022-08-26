Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading Down 0.1%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 6,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 60,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.