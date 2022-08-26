Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.06. 1,272,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

