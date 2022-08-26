Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 27,277 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 540,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

