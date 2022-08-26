Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 277,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. 34,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,148. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

