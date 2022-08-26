Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 540 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 127,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

