Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $651.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $651,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.59. 599,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

