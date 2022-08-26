Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $53.71 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

