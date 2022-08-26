Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.30 on Friday, hitting $375.43. 515,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.