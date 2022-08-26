Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 290,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

