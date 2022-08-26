Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Trading Down 1.4 %

FERN traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,813. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

