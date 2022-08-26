Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Trading Down 1.4 %
FERN traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,813. Fernhill has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01.
Fernhill Company Profile
