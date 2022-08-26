Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.95% of Federal Signal worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.