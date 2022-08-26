Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 266,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,877. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.87.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

